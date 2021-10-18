Property specialists Leaders Romans Group named the town in its list of affordable places for a property across the South of England with the national average property price of £265,688 and also providing good value rents.

The average price for a two bedroom house in Bognor Regis is £257,000 and an average monthly rent at £1,100.

LRG states the South is often thought of as being expensive for properties but the reality is that househunters can find different types of affordable homes all over the region.

A West Sussex town has been named as one of the most affordable places to buy a property in the South

So if you’re keen to buy but can’t afford anything suitable in your current area, you might just need to look a little further afield to places you might not have considered so far.

According to the Land Registry, the average property price in the UK as of June 2021 was £265,668.

LRG has found nine great places to live across the South where a two bed property is available to buy ranging between £187,000 in Gloucester to £257,000 in Bognor Regis. Hailsham in East Sussex has an average price of £235,000.

LRG states 'Bognor Regis is a town and seaside resort in West Sussex, close to the South Downs National Park. In addition to its beaches with large expanses of sand to enjoy at low tide, there are a number of parks and museums.

In addition to its beaches with large expanses of sand to enjoy at low tide, Bognor (pictured) has a number of parks and museums.

'The local schools are mainly rated ‘good’, with many independent schools in nearby towns including Chichester, which also has a university with a campus in Bognor Regis.

'Getting to London takes around 1hr 45 mins, with Worthing, Littlehampton and Chichester nearby, and Gatwick Airport easily accessible via car or train.

'Whilst many seaside towns are known for having lots of bungalows, Bognor Regis has a varied housing stock many with beautiful sea views including modern flats and conversions, period terraces and semis, as well as larger detached country homes.'

The list, all based on a two bedroom terrace, is:

A view of Bognor Regis seafront

Gloucester, average price: £187,000, average rent: £775 pcm

Redditch, Worcestershire, average price: £192,000, average rent: £750 pcm

Ipswich, average price: £202,000, average rent: £800 pcm

Bedford, average price: £225,000, average rent: £900 pcm

Hailsham, average price: £235,000, average rent: £1,000 pcm

Colchester, average price: £245,000, average rent: £900 pcm

Blandford Forum, Dorset, average price: £246,000, average rent: £800 pcm

Milton Keynes, average price: £248,000, average rent: £950 pcm