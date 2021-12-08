With this in mind, we wanted to know Crawley' s number one Christmas anthem. So we asked our readers, who didn’t disappoint.

There was an overwhelming vote from our readers for Fairytale of New York by The Pogues.

Our readers vote for their favourite Christmas song

Here are some other Christmas jingles that our readers voted for:

Kaye Harvey: “Band aid Christmas time x”

Pauline Minor: “Driving home for Christmas by Chris Rea.”

Colin Latimer-Parry: “Little Drummer Boy...David Bowie/Bing Crosby version and also Aled Jones and the late great Sir Terry Wogan version.”

Gill Bale: “Mistletoe and Wine. My husband would sing it but add his own words (not for little ears). This is my 2nd Christmas without him.”

Dave Young: “Stop the Cavalry by Jona Louis who used to be in Brett Marvin & The Thunderbolts.”

Stewart Parrin: “Merry Xmas everyone, shakin Stevens and Mary's boy child boney m

I can't get jiggy with the fairytale one, most people like it, I can't stand it lol.”

Stacey Dawn: “Band Aid!”

Alan Wells: “Santa Claus is coming in a boogie woogie train by the Tractors.”

Mat Wolski: “Wizzard followed by Jona Lewie and Bing/Bowie.”

Tommy Selby: “Slade for me.”

Leslie Edwards: “Band aid 2.”

Daniel Barry Martin: “Slade - Merry Christmas, it’s the best , it’s a banger.”

Nicola Warren: “Elton John and Ed sheeran one at the moment.”

Katie Louise: “Christmas Time (don't let the bells end) by the darkness.”

Sarah Jane Humphrey: “Driving home from Christmas. Chris Rea.”

Neil Teppler: “The pogues and shaking stevens !”