Windrush Generation remembered by DIVERSECrawley - pictures

Because of Covid-19, DIVERSECrawley's intended extravaganza was much reduced but the events were a success.

Broadfield and Crawley Libraries collaborated with DIVERSECrawley and are displaying a selection of books written by Caribbean authors.

Mr. Neil Hart The High Sheriff, Gill Burch with her staff, CCAR committee members, and DC committee members and volunteers

The High Sheriff of West Sussex Mr. Neil Hart visited them at the library on Tuesday to do a photoshoot as they celebrated.

Irma Stuart-Tei from DIVERSECrawley said: "The Crawley Museum is exhibiting the story of the Windrush Generation and we were able to celebrate on Friday at the Museum with our local MP Mr Henry Smith.

"We have to give a big shout out To Turtle Bay our local Caribbean restaurant who supplied us with great sustenance during these events. We are also grateful thanks to our sponsors Longley Trust."

Broadfield Library staff with our DC committee members and volunteers.