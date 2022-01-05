Woman, 32, dies in A272 crash

The crash, involving a Kia Picanto car and an Iveco Daily box van, happened between Buck Barn and Cowfold at around 7.40pm on Sunday (January 2).

A police spokesman said: “Despite the efforts of members of the public and paramedics, the driver of the Kia Picanto, a 32-year-old woman, sadly died at the scene.”

The A272 between Buck Barn and Cowfold was closed for several hours while police examined the area.

Police at the scene of a collision on the A272 near Cowfold in which a 32-year-old woman died

The spokesperson added: “A 33-year-old man from Hampshire has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released under investigation.