Woman suffers ‘serious injuries’ in Hurstpierpoint crash

A woman suffered serious head injuries after she was involved in a crash with a van in Hurstpierpoint.

Police say that the collision, involving a Mercedes-Benz Vito van, happened near the Co-Op store in the village High Street just before 5pm on Friday.

Police

A spokesman said: “The elderly local woman involved was using a four-wheeled stroller to aid mobility.

“She was initially taken by ambulance to the Princess Royal Hospital, Haywards Heath, but later transferred to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, where she is now being treated for serious head injuries.

“She is in a stable condition.

“Anyone who saw what happened, who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage of the incident, or who has other relevant information, is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 1185 of 18/10.”