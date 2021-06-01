Located off Steers Lane, the new community – to be known as Riverbrook Place – will comprise a mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses and one and two-bedroom apartments.

Of the 185 properties at the development, 74 of the homes will be provided as affordable housing for rent and shared ownership.

Plans for the development, which include 2.4 acres of green open space, were approved by Crawley Borough Council’s planning committee last month (April).

A typical Bellway South London showhome interior

The 13.5-acre site forms a triangular parcel of land at Forge Wood, Crawley’s 14th new neighbourhood which is delivering 1,900 new homes for the area by 2026.

Shawn Moore, Construction Director of Bellway South London, said: “Work has now begun on site at Riverbrook Place, which forms part of the wider provision of new housing for Crawley at Forge Wood.

“Located on the edge of woodland, residents here will benefit from green open space on site, whilst still being close to Forge Wood’s local facilities and within easy reach of the town centre.

A typical Bellway South London showhome interior

“The development is ideally located for access to excellent transport links, with five train stations all within a 10-minute drive, the M23, the A264 and the M25 within easy reach, and Gatwick Airport just a five-minute drive away via the A23.

“With work now underway, we are looking forward to releasing the first homes for sale in October.”