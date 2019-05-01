Work starts on £9 million development near Gatwick Airport

Construction of a multi-million pound development of five warehouse near Gatwick Airport is underway.

Goya Developments is the project manager on the scheme which is being developed by Hillwood Properties.

Hillwood has appointed MCS Group to build 168,000 sq ft of accommodation in a £9 million construction contract.

The development is on the 7.7-acre site of the former Philips Research laboratories at Cross Oaks Lane, Salfords, Redhill, near the Thameslink railway line.

Construction has started on site by MCS Group.

Construction director James Currie said: “This is a very high quality development of five industrial units in what is an excellent location, just a short distance from Gatwick Airport and the M23 motorway.”

He added: “We’ve made a great start in preparing the site and work is progressing as expected, with practical completion scheduled for mid-October.”

