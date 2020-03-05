World Book Day sees winner of West Sussex Children’s Picture Book Award announced

To celebrate World Book Day today, the West Sussex Schools Library service has announced the winner of their West Sussex Children’s Picture Book Award 2019/20.

I Am A Tiger, the picture book written by Karl Newson and illustrated by Ross Collins, has been voted the winner by children from 26 primary schools from across West Sussex.

The winning book tells the tale of a bold little mouse who successfully persuades his animal friends that he is a tiger.

The author Karl Newson said: “I’m absolutely delighted that I Am A Tiger has won the West Sussex Picture Books to Shout About Award 2019-20. I’d like to thank everyone involved in the awards - especially all the children who voted for mouse, Ross Collins and me to be the winner.

“One day, a long time ago, my children taught me that books are magic, so for me to be writing this now, knowing my own stories are award winning is a dream come true.

“I Am A Tiger is a story that feels small on the outside but it’s big on the inside. It’s about being who you want to be and having the best time doing it.”

The book was one of five titles to be shortlisted. The other titles were Mrs Blackhat by Chloe and Mick Inkpen, Clem and Crab by Fiona Lumbers, Lubna and Pebble by Wendy Meddour and Daniel Egneus, and Be More Bernard by Simon Philip and Kate Hindley.

Duncan Crow, West Sussex cabinet member for fire and rescue and communities, said: “World Book Day is something we know children across West Sussex look forward to every year as they can share their love of reading and dress up as characters from their favourite books.

“It wasn’t hard for the West Sussex Schools Library Service to decide this would be the perfect day to announce this year’s winner of the award and I’ve heard that I Am A Tiger is an exciting read.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to all the schools that took part this year and I’m looking forward to seeing more schools join up for the 2020/21 awards.”

Nigel Jupp, West Sussex cabinet member for education and skills, said: “The West Sussex Schools Library Service has been running the Picture Book Awards for six years and each year we see the same enthusiasm and enjoyment from all the children taking part.

“Capturing a child’s imagination with a good book from an early age can help improve their reading and this annual award definitely encourages all the participants to do that in a fun and interactive way.”

I Am A Tiger and all shortlisted titles are available to borrow from your local library. Children’s books are free to reserve and can be done online at www.westsussex.gov.uk/libraries or by using the Library App.