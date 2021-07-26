Writing Around the Kids exhibition launches at Crawley Museum

The Writing Around the Kids project works with mothers of young children to enable them to write creatively.

The exhibition will display a selection of the work produced by these brilliant women over the course of the project, run in partnership with Crawley Museum, New Writing South and supported by Arts Council England and Sussex Creative Community.

The Writing Around Kids exhibition launch at Crawley museum with co-directors Anna Jefferson (left) and Sam Johnson (right)

"Writing Around the Kids is a creative writing project for mothers of young children in Crawley. We have been working with the fantastic group of women over the last few months, delivering on-line workshops. We began WATK after recognising ourselves how hard it is to carve out time to write creatively when you have a young family. The group have produced some amazing writing and we are so proud to see it displayed in Crawley Museum as part of a permanent exhibition," said Anna Jefferson, novelist and Co-director of Writing Around the Kids.

Sam Johnson, writer and Co-director of Writing Around the Kids, said: "The writers have been so committed to the project, and it has been brilliant to see everyone growing in confidence over the last few months. We're very grateful to Crawley Museum for all their support.

"After the summer holidays we will be starting a new group with women in Littlehampton in partnership with Littlehampton Museum and are looking forward to continuing to work with our Crawley writers as the projects develops, creating a network of women writers in the south east."

The work is part of a permanent exhibition in the museum and includes writing by the participants, illustrations by artists Ulrika Jarl as well as audio recordings of the writing, much of which was inspired by objects in the museum.