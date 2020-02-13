Yellow weather warnings in place with Sussex set to be battered by more gales and heavy rain this weekend

Weather this weekend is looking to be a repeat of last weekend with heavy rain and gale force winds across the county.

Storm Dennis is on its way say Met Office forecasters and is expected to bring some very rough weather, though not as severe as Storm Ciara.

High Winds Hastings Seafront. 'Storm Hastings Seafront.

After a reasonably dry day on Friday heavy rain will set in on Saturday accompanied by gale force winds gusting up to 60mph.

The highest wind is predicted to be overnight on Saturday and the early hours of Sunday morning, but winds in the day will still be gusting from 48 - 52 mph.

There is a Yellow warning for rain and wind in place for the weekend.

A Yellow warning for rain means risk of flooding, delays, or cancellation to transport services, such as buses and trains, while spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

People are being advised not to drive unless they have to and to delay journeys when possible.

A Yellow warning for wind means some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are likely to be affected by spray and/or large waves. There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs. There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said Storm Dennis, the fourth named storm of the 2019-20 season, would bring severe gales and heavy rain that will push east across the country. Saturday is expected to be “the most hazardous day”, he said.

See also: Sad demise of historic Sussex pub