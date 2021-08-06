Young mum needs support from Crawley community to get back home to her children after sudden brain haemorrhage

Shereen Simms, 32, who used to work and go to school in Crawley, suffered a sudden haemorrhage in January — nine weeks after having her second daughter, Maliyah.

Shereen was rushed to St George’s Hospital in London, where her life was saved by Intensive Care Unit (ICU) staff.

The brain injury, which has a survival rate of less than 0.4 per cent, has left Shereen unable to walk and talk, and in need of rehabilitation to the left side of her body.

Shereen Simms with her husband Marvin and children

Eight-month-old Maliyah, and Shereen’s eldest daughter, five-year-old Avayah, have now been without their mother since January as she currently recuperates at the Royal Hospital for Neuro-disability in Putney.

Nearly seven months on from the life-altering day, Shereen’s sister, Shannaz Noormohamed, has organised a fundraising event to bring Shereen home, and give her much-needed physiotherapy

The challenge will be a walk, jog or run over 5k or 10k, and every penny raised will go towards intensive physio for Shereen.

The fundraiser will take place on Sunday, September 19 — the day before Shereen’s birthday

Shannaz said: “Today (August 2) marks 200 days since my darling sister went into hospital and our world was turned upside down.

“We don't know when Shereen will be able to walk again, so we thought what better way to help her get home than to get in some extra steps for her, and walk the steps that she currently can't.

“A few of mine and Shereen's amazing friends have thought of doing a group activity. It means you can do it on your own, or in a group with friends, family, work colleagues, absolutely anyone!

“The scheduled date for this will be the day before Shereen's birthday, so we were hoping people will take balloons and banners on their walks, jogs or runs and send pictures and videos so we can show Shereen.

“However, you are welcome to do this any day that suits you. If you can accommodate it, it would be great to do it in ‘Shereen's September’.

“If you know any running clubs, gyms or you want to get your work colleagues involved or maybe just a group of mums who would love to help a fellow mummy get back to her babies we would be forever grateful.”

Shannaz is asking for a voluntary donation of £10 per adult and £5 per child to Shereen’s GoFundMe page, to cover the cost of a race pack with a medal, wristband, sponsorship form, race number, personal letter and postage and packaging.

Please then send an email to [email protected], and please include your name, address, the amount of adults doing the 5k or 10k, and the amount of children doing the 5k or 10k.