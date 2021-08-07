Young people in Crawley can Kickstart their summer with over 50 new jobs on offer

The event, organised by Jobcentre Plus, will showcase in excess of 50 new opportunities available in the Crawley area through the Government’s £2bn Kickstart scheme.

There will be a variety of roles on offer across a range of sectors, with an opportunity to meet the employer, have an interview and be offered the role on the same day.

The Kickstart scheme, created in response to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic provides six-month paid job placements to young people currently in receipt of Universal Credit, giving them the opportunity to develop skills and work experience that will give them a better chance of moving into sustained employment.

Picture by Philip Toscano/PA Archive/PA Images

Some of the employers attending the event in Crawley include: Nine Gatwick Hotels, Cuckfield Golf Course, Britannia Hotels and Hills of Bramley, to name but a few.

Anyone eligible for the Kickstart scheme will be able to speak directly to employers about the roles on offer, and hopefully walk away with a job that they can potentially start within days.

Catherine Scott, a service leader for Surrey & Sussex said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our young customers to speak directly to a wide range of employers from a number of different sectors.

“The Kickstart initiative offers a once in a lifetime opportunity to our young people, giving them jobs which allow them to gain invaluable experience, along with mentorship from their employers in roles that may previously have eluded them.

“Our work coaches will also be available on the day to give advice about the range of support and services we offer, from CVs and training through to financial support getting to and from work.”