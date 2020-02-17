Your chance to bid for cash from Community Chest

Civic leaders from across East and West Sussex gathered (February 14) to mark the launch of this year’s Community Chest awards - and to hear how the annual scheme was being dramatically improved.

Each year Hall & Woodhouse, an independent family-owned brewer with pubs across the south, hands out thousands of pounds to community groups across Sussex in association with this newspaper.

But this year, the potential sums of money that an organisation can ask for are being greatly increased and there is now the chance for them to partner with their local pub to raise even more.

The Community Chest aims to help charities and community groups which make a difference to the local area. Charities, scout and guide groups, sports and arts organisations and volunteer groups have all received funding in the past.

2020 awards

A special Valentine’s Day event was held at The World’s End pub in Patching to launch this year’s awards.

The High Sheriffs of West and East Sussex and mayors from across the two counties attended the event, learning about the grant-giving initiative and changes to this year’s scheme.

Since 2008, the Hall & Woodhouse Community Chest has donated over £600,000 to more than 750 community organisations across the south of England and is supported by the Sussex Community Foundation and JPIMedia newspapers in Sussex.

Speaking at today’s event, Gary Shipton, Editorial Director of this newspaper and its sister titles, said: “Year after year Hall & Woodhouse supports the community in this way, and we are proud to support them too.”

Pub partnerships

In previous years, groups could bid for up to £3,000 from a £25,000 pot, but this year the maximum has been increased to £5,000.

And as well as one-off grants to organisations, applicants now have the opportunity to apply to be a charity partner of a pub within Hall & Woodhouse’s managed estate across the south.

Lucinda Gray, Hall & Woodhouse company relationship manager, said: “What is so special about the Community Chest is that it raises the profile of really worthy local causes, which would have otherwise gone under the radar.

“We felt it was only right that we give these causes the chance to also apply to be a charity partner of their local Hall & Woodhouse managed pub, by working together to improve both the facilities and the lives of residents in our communities.”

Through this partnership, each pub will fundraise for its dedicated charity in a variety of ways including organising pub quizzes, sponsored activities and family fun days.

Apply

Applicants have until Tuesday, March 31 to submit their grant and charity partner request.

Application forms can be downloaded via www.hall-woodhouse.co.uk/community-chest and then emailed to communitychest@hall-woodhouse.co.uk for consideration.

Organisations which apply to be a pub charity partner will be notified in June 2020 if they have been successful.

Grant specific applicants will be notified of the outcome of their application by the end of September 2020 and cheques will be presented to the successful organisations at an awards evening in October 2020.