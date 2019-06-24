Zoe Ball is new patron at Haywards Heath Princess Royal Hospital radio

BBC Radio 2’s Zoe Ball is Mid Downs Radio’s new patron.

The BBC Breakfast Show host, who lives in Mid Sussex, is pictured with Mid Downs Radio presenter Paul Halliday.

The pair met at the finals of the 500 Words competition at Windsor Castle where Paul was with his daughter Emily.

Being patron for the radio station, which operates from the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath, was the ‘perfect fit’, Zoe said.

She praised its role in the community and the opportunities it provides for young people, who would like to follow a career in broadcasting.

Mid Downs Radio provides a 24-hour all year round service of entertainment and information for the patients, staff and visitors to the hospital, as well as to the wider Mid Sussex community via the 1350AM and internet streaming service via the MDR website and the TuneIn app.

It is run entirely by unpaid volunteers and is a registered charity. It welcomes volunteers of all ages and abilities.

Over the past 40 years, volunteer presenters have gone on to have successful careers both in commercial radio and at the BBC.

For more information, visit www.mdr.org.uk

READ MORE: Council responds to ‘mindless’ vandalism in Cuckfield