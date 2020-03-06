Person cut out of car after serious collision between Bolney and Cowfold

A person has been cut out of their car after a serious collision between Bolney and Cowfold.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said the were called to the scene at 5.35pm yesterday (March 5) by the police to help the emergency services rescue the person.

The scene of the incident on the A272

Fire engines were sent from Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill, and a heavy rescue unit from Crawley.

One casualty was cut out of the vehicle by crews, and left in the care of paramedics.

The A272 was closed during the rescue operation.

Sussex Police has been approached for more information.