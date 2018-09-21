Person hit by train near Gatwick

A person has been struck by a train between Gatwick Airport and East Croydon this afternoon leading to widespread travel disruption.

Southern Rail say that all lines in the area were blocked following the incident near Horley.

Officials say that there are delays of up to 60 minutes and that disruption is expected to continue until ‘at least 6pm.’

A Southern spokesman said: “The power to the lines in the area has been switched off to allow Network Rail response staff and the emergency services to attend to this tragic incident.”