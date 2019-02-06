Person taken to hospital after car overturns at Crawley roundabout

One person is being treated in hospital after a car overturned in Crawley this morning.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesman said an ambulance and a car attended the incident, which occurred at about 4.30am this morning at Cheals Roundabout.

The overturned vehicle in Crawley. Pic: Crawley Fire Station

Two patients were assessed at the scene, said the spokesman, one of whom was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for further treatment.

Initial reports from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service had said only one person was involved in the incident.

