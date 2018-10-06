Person taken to hospital after collision closes A24 at Washington for hours

Police confirmed that one person was taken to hospital after a collision which saw the A24 in Washington closed for around five hours last night.

Police confirmed a collision took place on the A24 southbound near the Washington roundabout at 7.35pm yesterday (Friday, October 5).

Police at the scene

Officers and a team from the ambulance service responded to the incident.

One injured person was taken to hospital by ambulance, police confirmed.

The road was closed 'for a substantial amount of time' and was reopened at 12.45am today, said police.

A witness who was caught in the traffic caused by the incident said there were 'loads of police and at least one ambulance'.

"The road was closed, I was stuck in the jam, all the cars turned off engines and people got out and were just chatting for an hour," she said.

"At 9pm police told us the road would remain closed and we had to drive back the wrong way up the a24 to the hole street junction and divert through Wiston."

Police asked anyone with information to call 101 quoting Operation Glandore.

