Person trapped in three vehicle crash near Billingshurst

Police have confirmed emergency services are currently working to release an individual trapped in a vehicle involved in a three car crash.

Officers were called to the incident on the A272 at 4.55pm today and remain on the scene.

A road closure is currently in place as a result between B2133 Lordings Road and B2133.

One trapped person has already been removed from a vehicle, a spokesman confirmed, adding the injury reports state both are conscious and breathing.

This story will be updated as more is known.