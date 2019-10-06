Person who fell onto shop roof rescued in Crawley town centre

A person who fell from scaffolding in Crawley has been rescued by the fire service.

The ambulance service asked for help around 5pm yesterday (Saturday) reaching someone who had fallen onto a shop roof, according to for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “One crew from Crawley, the aerial ladder platform from Horsham and the Technical Rescue Unit attended the Boulevard, in Crawley.”

Fire officers helped ambulance teams to stabilise the casualty, before they were taken down to ground level by the aerial platform, he added.