Peter Andre meets fans in Crawley

Singer and TV personality Peter Andre made an appearance at Smyths Toys Superstores on Saturday.

Peter was at the toy store in Acorn Retail Park, Betts Way, to promote the upcoming film Thomas and Friends Big World! Big Adventures! The Movie.

Pictured is Peter with Ellie Gestrow from Crawley.

Fans took the chance to meet Peter, who voices mischievous rally car Ace in the film, which sees Thomas go on his most epic journey ever as he leaves Sodor to fulfil his dream of seeing the world.

Ace comes to Sodor and inspires Thomas to embark on an ambitious international trip, without the Fat Controller’s permission.

Peter Andre said: “It is a real honour to be voicing the character of Ace in the new movie and such a buzz for me to be doing my first worldwide movie voiceover for something that I grew up on and loved as a child and that my kids now love too.

“With Thomas leaving Sodor for the first time ever in this new movie and travelling around the world on his adventures, it is incredible for me to help introduce young viewers to the diverse range of cultures, different ways of life and animals that exist on our planet today.

Peter Andre Promotes New Film.

“It’s really nice to see that Thomas and Friends has embraced this – it is a great new direction for the show and I think it’s going to be fantastic.

“My character is a fun, energetic and cheeky little car called Ace, an Aussie who is a bit full of himself and he thinks he’s super cool, but when you peel away the layers he’s a real little softy and everyone loves him.

“He has a lot of bravado, but as soon as he sees an animal, he’s petrified.

“He’s a really cool character and he’s a great one for me to be able to play because, being Australian, I can relate to his attitude a little bit.

Pictured is Peter with Amrit Villkhu.

“A lot of people have this image of Australia as being very care-free and I live like that.

“It’s so nice to play a character that represents that. I can’t wait to unleash him onto screens when the film premieres around the world later this year.”

A statement from the event organisers said: “Ace is a rally car, who can be a bit full of himself.

“He thinks he’s cool and clever too and expects the admiration and support of everyone around him.

Peter Andre Promotes New Film.

“If it’s not about him, he’s not likely to be interested.

“Ace is a thrill seeker, who lives for speed and loves to drive dangerously. But he’s not as brave as he’d like you to think, being rather frightened of both wild animals and water.

“Ace is a dreamer who sees the world as his oyster. If he could only get over himself, he might become a nice guy.”

- Thomas and Friends Big World! Big Adventures! The Movie will be released in UK cinemas on Friday July 20.

Visit: https://thomasbwbamovie.co.uk/

