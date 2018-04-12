Peter Rabbit’s visit to Crawley

Peter Rabbit attracted more than 1,000 visitors to County Mall for fun and games on April 4.

Pictured are Molly and Lilly, aged 3, with the mischievous bunny.

Mum Karin with twins Jenson and Jamie, four, and Charlie, eight

County Mall made tickets available to see the ‘star’ during the Easter holidays, and the crowds were phenomenal. Set within Mr McGregor’s Garden, children could meet and greet the character throughout the day and have their photos taken with the much loved Rabbit, followed by an exclusive narrated session where children listened to Peter Rabbit stories and participated in some fun games with the bunny himself.

Centre Manager Mark Haynes said: “We were so thrilled with the turnout to see Peter Rabbit. Children were in awe of the character and it was a magical experience to see so many happy faces.”

