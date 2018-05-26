Petition submitted as incinerator battle continues

A 4,500 strong petition opposing plans to build a new incinerator in Horsham has been handed to councillors as the battle continues against the controversial application.

Britaniacrest Recycling has put forward renewed proposals to build a 24-hour Recycling, Recovery and Renewable energy facility at the site of the old Wealden brickworks in Langhurstwood Road.

The petition has been presented to West Sussex County Council the same week as campaigners announced they will be holding a special meeting where residents will get the chance to quiz experts on the plans.

The waste management firm sought approval last year for a similar facility but withdrew its application shortly before it was due to be discussed.

New plans were submitted in March and the county council has received scores of objections.

On Tuesday (May 22) campaigners from No Incinerator 4 Horsham presented the chairman of West Sussex County Council Lionel Barnard with a petition objecting to the application, signed by 4532 residents.

The group, which arranged a well-attended protest march through Horsham town centre earlier this year, has raised concerns over the size of the building, the impact on traffic and a potential increase in pollution.

Campaign to Protect Rural England shares similar concerns and is set to host a meeting next month where residents will get the chance to quiz a specialist panel on the application.

