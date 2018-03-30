Piazza Italia 2018: Timetable of events

Horsham’s favourite Italian festival is back for its 12th year.

Piazza Italia has returned this Easter weekend with a whole host of fun and festivities being held across the town centre.

Visitors can enjoy everything from supercar and bike shows to the best in Italian food and music on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Cabinet Member for the Local Economy councillor Gordon Lindsay said: “Horsham District Council is delighted to welcome you to what has become a signature celebration of all things Italian in Horsham Town Centre.

“I encourage as many of you as possible to come along with your families and friends this Easter to enjoy what’s in store, whilst also supporting three great local charities and our local traders who are really pushing the boat out this year to support this festival.”

For a full list of events click here

A timetable of events is below:

Good Friday

Carfax

- Chestnut Tree House – Children’s Charity events 10am – 4pm

- Sponsor displays and activities 10am – 4pm

- Lamborghini display 12.30 – 3.15pm

- Maserati display 12.30 – 3.15pm

Parkside

- Mini Display 10am – 3pm

- Kwik Fit Road Safety Zone, Slot cars and F1 simulators 10am – 4pm

- Children’s activities with race simulators, face painting and Jumpin Jockeys 10am – 4pm

Market Square

- The Supercar Event display by The Children’s Trust Charity 10am – 3.15pm

Bishopric

- Horsham General Market 10am – 4pm

- Ferrari Display 11am – 3.15pm

East Street

- Italian bike display 12.30pm – 3.15pm

Easter Monday

Carfax

- Sponsor displays and activities 10am – 4pm

- Fiat 500 display 10.30am – 3.15pm

- Premier GT Supercar display 11am – 3.15pm

- Fiat Coupe display 11am – 3.15pm

- Alfa Romeo display 11am – 3.15pm

East Street

- McLaren display 10am – 3.15pm

- Forum Ferrari display 10am – 3.15pm

Market Square

- Scooter Display 10am – 3.15pm

Parkside

- Premier GT Race Paddock Display 11am – 3.15pm

- Kwik Fit Road Safety Zone, Slot cars and F1 simulators 10am – 4pm

- Children’s activities with Go Karts, race simulators 10am – 4pm

- The Springboard Project Arts & Crafts 10am – 4pm

Bishopric

- Abarth display 10.30am – 3.15pm