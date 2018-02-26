PICTURE GALLERY: Brighton Half Marathon 2018

Almost 8,000 runners turned out for The Grand Brighton Half Marathon on Sunday morning (February 25), embracing the cold weather to run 13.1 miles around the city.

Runners passed city landmarks such as the Royal Pavilion, i360 and Hove’s colourful beach huts in their race around the city.

Brighton Half Marathon (Photograph: The Grand Brighton Half Marathon) SUS-180226-160839001

Charity runners joined elite racers to take on the challenge, and there was also a Youth Race for one mile (see video above) and a Wheelchair Race.

