Mansfield Town celebrate Tyler Walker's 88th minute winner

Picture gallery of action from Crawley Town's visit to Mansfield Town

Crawley Town gave a battling display away to Mansfield Town but eventually lost through an 88th minute goal.

The defeat meant Reds lie in 17th place in League Two having failed to win in ten attempts on the road. Here is a selection of action from the night taken by Anne Shelley.

Former Crawley Town player Nicky Ajose gets in on goal early in the first half while making his debut for Mansfield.

1. Looks familiar

Former Crawley Town player Nicky Ajose gets in on goal early in the first half while making his debut for Mansfield.
0
Buy a Photo
Crawley Town defender Mark Connolly looks on during a Mansfield attack.

2. Under pressure

Crawley Town defender Mark Connolly looks on during a Mansfield attack.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Mark Connolly battles for the ball with Danny Rose while Filipe Morais watches

3. Digging deep

Mark Connolly battles for the ball with Danny Rose while Filipe Morais watches
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Mark Connolly cannot stop Mansfield's Tyler Walker scoring the winner
Mark Connolly cannot stop Mansfield's Tyler Walker scoring the winner
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4