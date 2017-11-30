Search

PICTURES: Queen visits top dog charity

The Queen visited Canine Partners charity in Heyshott. Pictures: Steve Robards
The Queen visited Canine Partners charity in Heyshott. Pictures: Steve Robards

The village of Heyshott was packed with excitement for a visit from The Queen earlier today.

Her Majesty was given a tour of Canine Partners charity, which provides assistance dogs for people with physical disabilities.