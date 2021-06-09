Pictures show firefighters tackling Crawley house blaze
Fire crews fought a blaze at a house in a Crawley residential street.
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 7:32 am
The fire service said firefighters were first called to the incident at 7.08pm in Molins Court, Bewbush.
A spokeswoman added: “Two crews from Crawley Fire Station, one from HOrsham Fire Station and one from Turners Hill Fire Station were in attendance.
“Our Joint Fire Control Centre has since confirmed that the stop message has been received.”
