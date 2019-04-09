Pictures - superhero fundraisers abseil down Crawley hotel for St Catherine’s Hospice

Brave daredevils took part in a night abseil on Friday (April 5) followed by a day abseil on Saturday (April 6) at The Signature Sandman Hotel in Crawley. See also: Crawley party people - more club pictures from 2011
Superhero fundraisers abseiled down the side of a Crawley hotel to raise money for St Catherine’s Hospice.
