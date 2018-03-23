Plane crashes in village field

Two men escaped from a plane after it crashed in a village field.

The two-seater Bulldog monoplane was taking off from an airstrip near the A264 Five Oaks Road at Slinfold yesterday afternoon (March 22).

The light aircraft after the crash. Photo by Eddie Mitchell

Police said it overshot the runway and crashed through a hedge just after 4.30pm.

The pilot and the passenger both escaped and were not hurt.

The aircraft’s undercarriage was damaged and power and fuel were turned off.

Police said the circumstances will be reported to the Air Accident Investigation Branch.

Both the pilot and the passenger escaped unharmed. Photo by Eddie Mitchell