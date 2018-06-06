Plans for new town hall, offices and 182 flats get green light

Controversial plans for a new Town Hall, offices, flats, a public square and restaurant have been approved by Crawley Borough Council’s Planning Committee.

The plans, which were accepted at a meeting last night (Tuesday June 5), call for the current town hall to be demolished to make way for:

- A new, nine-storey building housing the new Town Hall and commercial office space

- Up to 182 new flats in one block

- A restaurant/café under the block of flats

- A new public square.

A statement from Crawley Borough Council said: “The Town Hall multi-storey car park will remain, but be upgraded under these proposals.

“The current Town Hall will remain the council’s administrative centre until the new building is ready to move into.

“The council’s development partner, Westrock, has already gained planning permission for 91 flats on the car park to the west of the Town Hall. Across both sites, there will be 40 per cent affordable housing units.

“The council will look to incorporate key elements of the existing building in the new building to retain links with the past while preparing for the future.

“These elements include: Re-use of the timber panelling from the Council Chamber within the new building; Re-use of the semi-circular Portland stone features; Rehanging the town’s coat of arms from the Council Chamber in the new Town Hall; Re-use of the external coat of arms in the new reception area; Re-use of some external Portland stone cladding within the new building.

“A new Town Hall will provide a better, fit-for-purpose building for staff, customers and councillors, achieve significant savings on the council’s current running costs and generate additional income.

“The commercial offices and the housing elements of the overall development pay for the majority of the Town Hall, the refurbishment of the car park, the district heat network and public square. The commercial offices would also provide the council with a significant future income.

“Demolition of part of the existing Town Hall complex – to make way for the new building – is expected to begin later this year. Construction of the new Town Hall and the first phase of housing will follow.”

Councillor Andrew Skudder, Cabinet member for Resources, said: “This is a big step for the council towards improving facilities for staff, customers and councillors. The new Town Hall will provide a significantly improved welcome and customer service experience for visitors. “The overall scheme also brings forward another major regeneration project in the town centre. With Queens Square completed and Queensway, Eastern Gateway and Station Gateway coming forward these are exciting times for the town.”

For more details on these plans visit: http://www.regeneratingcrawley.org.uk/townhallsite

