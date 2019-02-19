Plans go ahead for ‘much-needed’ cafe at Horley

An ‘innovative and exciting catering experience’ is being sought by Horley Town Council for its new café/pavilion at the recreation ground.

At its full council meeting on February 12, the council approved the appointment of a contractor to build the café, and associated external works, subject to funding being secured for the project.

The expected total cost of the project is £603,000.

The town council has directed that borrowing approval of up to £500,000 should be sought from the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government to enable a loan application to be made to the Public Works Loan Board (the body which offers loans to local authorities).

A further £130,000 will be funded from the council’s earmarked reserves.

The council has also invited interested parties to express an interest in the opportunity to operate a concession lease for the new cafe, which is expected to be ready for operation later this year.

A statement says: “We are looking for a tenant to provide an innovative and exciting catering experience for all visitors and full details are available on our ‘Expressions of Interest’ (EOI) publication with the plans attached. The Closing Date is: 15 March 2019.

“This project will ensure that a much-needed community facility will be available to the many users of the premier Recreation Park in Horley.”

