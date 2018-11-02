Plans revealed for Crawley Post Office move

The Post Office is inviting comments on its plan to move its branch in The Boulevard into the WHSmith store in County Mall.

Crawley’s shoppers will be able to use the new branch on Sundays (11am to 4pm), but it will no longer have a cash machine.

Monday to Saturday, the Post Office will be open from 9am to 5.30pm.

Post Office’s Network and Sales Director Roger Gale said: “The vast majority of our 11,500 Post Offices, large and small, are successfully operated on a franchise basis with retail partners.

“We believe this is the best approach to keeping Post Offices in main shopping locations and at the heart of communities where they play an important role in local economies.

“We believe our proposal is the most effective way to secure the long term viability of Post Office services for years to come.”

A statement from the Post Office said: “Under the proposals, the services at the new branch would remain the same with the exception of a cash machine.

“Services will include everyday banking for the UK’s high street banks, online shopping returns and collections and foreign exchange.

“The Post Office would be in a dedicated area within the WHSmith store, with five serving positions and an additional four self-service kiosks for mails transactions, including home shopping returns, E Top-Ups, and a range of bill payments.

“A public consultation on the proposals has now started and will run until 5 December 2018. It is proposed to open the new branch in March 2019.

“Views and comments can be provided: On the website: postofficeviews.co.uk By email: comments@postoffice.co.uk By post: FREEPOST Your Comments”

