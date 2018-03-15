Plans to remember suffragette Haslett

Plans are afoot to commemorate Three Bridges resident Dame Caroline Haslett - a prominent suffragette and first secretary of the Women’s Engineering Society.

John Cooban of Three Bridges Forum told the Crawley Observer: “Three Bridges Forum has received the OK from UK Power Networks and Gatwick Airport Safeguarding to carry out experimental architectural illumination of the electricity pylon in Haslett Avenue East near Three Bridges Station.

Photo courtesy of Three Bridges Forum

“The lighting test is planned to take place on Wednesday 21st March between 6pm and 8pm to mark the beginning of a consultation and fund-raising process that the Forum will be conducting over the next few months, for a community arts project to celebrate the centenary of women’s suffrage in conjunction with a memorial arts project dedicated to suffragette and pioneering electrical engineer Dame Caroline Haslett, born in Three Bridges in 1895.

“The Forum hopes to develop the pylon site as a Crawley gateway pocket park to complement the townscape improvements associated with the planned Three Bridges Station Area Improvement, and to promote the heritage status of Three Bridges Village as the Pre-New town railway settlement.”

