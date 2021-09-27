'Please calm down, it's so unnecessary' - Petrol station manager's plea to Crawley motorists

A petrol station manager has asked Crawley motorists to 'calm down'.

By Mark Dunford
Monday, 27th September 2021, 1:54 pm
The queues at BP in Tilgate on Friday

The manager, who did not want to be named or identified, said it had been a crazy few days and said it was 'unnecessary' to panic buy.

Motorists have been queuing at the pumps since Friday after reports there is a shortage of drivers to deliver fuel to forecourts.

A lot of forecourts in Crawley have had deliveries today but long queues have seen diesel and E5 and E10 run low in some.

But the petrol station manager said: "We have had a delivery over the weekend but who knows how long it will last," and in a plea to motorists they added: "Please calm down, it's so unnecessary.

"There is not shortage of fuel."

A couple of Facebook pages and posts have been set up to keep people informed of where fuel is available in Crawley and Sussex (click on links).