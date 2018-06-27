Plenty of sun for Tilgate Park Race for Life

The Tilgate Park Race for Life went ahead, with plenty of sun on the Saturday, and plenty of mud on the Sunday.

The annual Cancer Research UK fundraising weekend

Tilgate Race for Life 2018

There were 5k and 10k events on Saturday and the Pretty Muddy event on Sunday.

Over the weekend, more than 2,500 women and girls took part and raised a total of £206,000.

Event manager Jenny Ainsworth said: “It was a glorious weekend – Crawley did us proud!

“There was sunshine and a great spirit and lots of laughs. And on the Sunday there was definitely plenty of mud!

“We’d like to thank everyone who took part and raised money and everyone who helped us to make it happen.

“All their efforts will help Cancer Research UK beat cancer sooner!”

Picture by Eddie Howland