Police appeal after car involved in motorway collisions

Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash on the M25, near the the M23 junction yesterday (Sunday January 7).

Surrey Police were called to the area shortly after 11am following reports of a silver Audi driving erratically on the M25.

Police says in a statement that the Audi was involved in three separate collisions, but no one was seriously injured.

The Audi finally stopped when it collided with the central reservation, trapping the driver inside.

He was cut free by the Surrey Fire and Rescue Service, and the traffic flow had to be stopped in both directions to allow the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance to land.

The injuries to the driver were less serious than first thought, and he was taken by ambulance to hospital.

The clockwise M25 and one lane anticlockwise were opened as soon as the air ambulance had left, however two lanes anti-clockwise remained closed for a time to allow Highways England to remove the damaged vehicles and clear up an oil spillage.

Police say they were very grateful to the public for their patience and understanding while the emergency services dealt with this incident.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the silver Audi in the minutes leading up to the collisions.

In particular, they’d like to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the car, or the collisions.

If you can help the investigation, contact 101 quoting reference PR/P18005008.