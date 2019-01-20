Police appeal after Furnace Green house is burgled

Police are appealing for information after a home in Furnace Green, Crawley, was burgled.

Thieves broke into the house in Warnham Road and stole a quantity of jewellery between Tuesday afternoon (January 8) and 11am on Thursday (January 10) said police.

Detective Constable Simon Goulding said: "If you were in the Furnace Green between those times and saw any suspicious activity, please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 510 of 10/01."

