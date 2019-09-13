Police appeal following man’s death in Horsham crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a road crash in Horsham yesterday.

Initially, police said that a woman had died following two crashes in the town.

Police now say that the victim was a man - a 54-year-old from Pulborough - who was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved.

In a statement today, appealing for witnesses, a spokesman said: “At 11.41am on Thursday 12 September, police received a report of a hit-and-run on the roundabout at the junctions of Rusper Road and Redkiln Way.

“A blue Nissan Almera had collided with a blue Ford Transit van before making off from the scene.

“The van driver – a 53-year-old man from Southwater – was taken to East Surrey Hospital in Redhill with serious injuries.

“Approximately five minutes later, the same Nissan was reported to have collided with a black Audi SQ5 in nearby Forest Road.

“The driver of the Nissan – a 57-year-old man from Pulborough – was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

“The passenger in the Nissan – a 54-year-old man from Pulborough – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“The occupants of the Audi reported minor injuries.

“Forest Road was closed until approximately 6pm as emergency services attended the scene.

“Anyone who witnessed either of the incidents, or either of the vehicles being driven in the area, are asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Hayseed.”