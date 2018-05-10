Police appeal follows Copthorne crash

Two drivers were injured in a crash near Copthorne last night, police say.

The crash happened in Antlands Lane, Shipley Bridge.

A statement from Sussex Police said: “We were called to Antlands Lane (B2037) at the junction with Green Lane following reports of a collision between two vehicles; a beige Volkswagen Beetle and a red BMW 320 at 9.30pm on Wednesday, 9 May.

“The VW Beetle driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. The driver of the BMW suffered minor injuries and was also taken to hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life changing.

“The road was closed for a short time while emergency services attended.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage from the area at that time, should contact Surrey Police on 101 quoting PR/P18106899 or use http://report.police.uk”

__