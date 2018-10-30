Police appeal over man missing from Crawley

Sussex Police are asking the public to look out for 25-year-old Aiden Ford in or around Crawley.

Police and family are concerned for his welfare as he was last seen near the town centre shortly after midday yesterday (Monday October 29) and his disappearance is out of character.

Aiden is white, 5ft 10in, with dark brown hair and brown eyes, and a tanned complexion.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue shorts, and a grey winter jacket.

If you see him call the police on 101 quoting serial 447 of 29/10.