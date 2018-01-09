Police appeal over missing Horley man

Surrey Police are appealing for help in finding a vulnerable man who has not been seen since Sunday evening (January 7).

David Luck, 74, from Horley, is described as vulnerable and officers are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of a slim build, with grey balding hair and blue eyes.

He wears glasses and potentially has all his lower teeth missing.

He travels by bus and train and has been described as a trainspotter.

A number of enquiries are underway with our colleagues from Sussex Police and the British Transport Police.

Surrey Police say if you have seen David, or you have any information as to his whereabouts, contact them on 101, quoting incident reference PR/P18005872.