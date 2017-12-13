Police appeal over missing Horsham man

A vulnerable 61-year-old is missing from his home in Horsham, according to Sussex Police.

Michael Lethby was last seen at home in Dukes Square on Monday (December 11) when he left at 3.30pm, saying that he was going into town to get a laptop computer fixed.

He is white, 6ft, of medium build with straight collar-length grey hair.

He was wearing dark trousers, a zip-up grey tracksuit top, white trainers and carrying a bag containing clothes and the laptop.

Police say that Michael is dependent on medication and it is not known if he has a supply with him.

It is thought that he may be in the Littlehampton area, but he also has connections to Crawley.

Police add that if you have seen him or you know of his whereabouts, please report online or call 101 quoting serial 1120 of 11/12.

If he is in danger or in need of medical attention, please call 999 immediately.