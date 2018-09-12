Police asking for help with serious M25 incident

Officers are appealing for independent witnesses to an incident on the M25 near Chertsey yesterday (September 10) which left a passenger injured and window smashed.

Surrey Police say they received a report that at 8.35am the driver’s window of a black Seat Leon was smashed and the passenger injured as it drove on the anti-clockwise carriageway between junctions 12 and 11.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident and anyone who may have seen what happened, particularly the movements of a white Ford Transit with roofing ladders and yellow and red high visibility markings on the rear doors.

Anyone with any information should contact Surrey Police on 101 or use report.police.uk and quote the reference number PR/45180097112.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and report information anonymously.