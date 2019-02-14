Police called in to probe dumping of ‘hazardous waste’ in Horsham

An appeal for help has gone out to police after two tonnes of hazardous waste were dumped on private land in Horsham.

The horrific flytipping happened near Parthings Farm at Tower Hill at around 2.30pm on January 28.

Horsham District Council is now trying to trace the owner of a tractor which was caught on camera in the area at the time and has put out an appeal on social media for any witnesses to come forward.

The council stated: “Incidents like this costs the taxpayer money to clear and ruins our lovely countryside, but together we can catch those responsible.”

The illegal dumping of rubbish costs Horsham taxpayers around £64,000 a year to clear up.

A council spokeswoman said the Tower Hill flytipping incident “involved the disposal of some two tonnes of hazardous waste on private land.

“Due to the severity of the incident and the material type, the council believed it was in the public interest to report the incident to Sussex Police who were duly notified.”

People can report flytipping in the Horsham area by going to http://socsi.in/OWSKT