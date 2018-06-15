Police concern for missing Crawley teenager

Sussex Police say they are concerned for the welfare of Crawley schoolgirl Aalyiah Pinto, 15, who has been reported as missing from her home since Monday (June 11).

Aalyiah was due to attend school that day, but at 1.30pm it was found that she had failed to register.

She is described as black, 5ft 6in, of stocky build, with shoulder-length brown hair, stud earrings, helix piercing and a nose ring.

She may be weareing a navy blue polo shirt, dark blue denim jeans and black trainers with white soles.

She may have remained in the Crawley or may be in the Croydon area. She is considered vulnerable because of her age.

Anyone seeing Aalyiah or knowing where she might be is asked to contact police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 364 of 12/06. In an emergency or if Aalyiah is thought to be ill or in danger, please call 999 and ask for police without delay.