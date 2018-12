Police are concerned for a missing teenager from Crawley.

Chloe Queiros, 17, has been missing since Sunday (December 16) from her home in Crawley. She has friends and contacts in Brighton and could be in the city.

She is described by police as white with very long straight black hair with multiple facial piercings.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to contact police online quoting serial 1122 of 19/12.