Police concerned for missing Chichester woman

Concerns have been raised for a missing woman from near Chichester.

Police say Samantha Smith, 57, was last spoken to at 3pm on Thursday (March 15) when she left her house Chidham in but failed to turn up to work on this morning (March 16).

It is reportedly unusual for Samantha as she has not been missing before.

She is described as white, slim, 5ft 4ins, with very dark brown hair and a scar over one of her eyes.

She left the house wearing a red jacket with a fur-lined hood, jogging bottoms and either trainers or boots.

PC Mark Green said: “We know she has her handbag with her and is driving her red Nissan with registration number VK61 NLP.

“Her friends and family are very concerned about her and we urge anyone who knows where she is to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online quoting serial 560 of 16/03.