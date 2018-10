Police confiscated a car after stopping the vehicle on the A24 near Horsham yesterday.

Officers said the car was seized ‘under Road Traffic legislation as being driven without valid insurance.’

The incident happened on the A24 at Southwater at around 12.40pm. A police spokesman said that officers “spoke to the driver in relation to enquiries being made into alleged non-violent offences committed in another force area.

“There were no arrests, no damage and no injuries.”