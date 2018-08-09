Police crackdown on ‘serious violence’ in Crawley crime hotspots

Police in Crawley have launched a crackdown on ‘serious violence’ in crime hotspot areas.

Warrants are being executed, arrests made and drugs seized as officers increase patrols and target drug dealers’ cars.

Crawley Police Chief Inspector Rosie Ross said: “The violence is obviously distressing but I can assure local people that we are doing all we can, taking targeted action to help keep them safe.

“Criminality that puts people’s lives at risk is never acceptable and it’s vital that the community pulls together to help us deal with those responsible.

“I understand that residents will be concerned by violence taking place in the town but I want to reassure everyone that their safety is our priority.

“We are committed to targeting people supplying class A drugs in this area, making sure they are held to account for their actions, and reducing the significant community harm which is caused.

“We will continue our partnership work with Crawley Borough Council, community wardens, community safety teams and local MPs to disrupt them.”

Throughout July, the Crawley Prevention Team has undertaken 13 house warrants in relation to drugs.

Chief Inspector Ross added: “We have listened to the concerns of the community around issues with drugs and violence in Crawley and have put a number of resources in place as a deterrent.

“We have been conducting house warrants on a regular basis where a number of arrests have been made and large quantities of drugs seized.

“Last month, Daniel Lindsey was given a 40-month prison sentence after he was found in the possession of £16,000 worth of cocaine.

“In July we arrested 33 people for drug related offences. Where those have been released under investigation to allow enquiries to continue, we will push for charges where possible.

“The Prevention Teams have also been targeting vehicles that we believe are involved with drug issues and conducting stop searches. A total of 45 of these were conducted in the last month.

“Last month we also dedicated an extra 180 hours of high visibility patrols to hotspot areas and this is on top of the regular patrols that are conducted.

“These patrols are in place to identify those involved with these crimes and arrest when possible. These people involved with these crimes would be well-known within the community and my my appeal to you is to help us with information about criminal activity.

“Let’s work together to make Crawley a safe place. No one knows their neighbourhoods better than residents themselves, so please get in touch if something seems suspicious or out of place.

“If you see a crime happening please dial 999 or if you have any information, please go online, call 101 or report through Crimestoppers.”